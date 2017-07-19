Whoa, mama! Angelina Jolie decided to go braless for a visit to the toy store with her brood and let’s just say she has definitely still got it! The outing also allowed daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to show off her new ‘do!

Angelina Jolie makes motherhood look good! The 42-year-old Oscar-winner went braless for a family trip to the store and her ample assets were on full display! She may not be dating again yet but she’s definitely turning heads! Rocking a loose, flowing black dress and a grey shawl Angelina was looking both sexy and motherly for their day out on the town! And of course, because this stunning mama can’t go anywhere without getting noticed and photographed by the masses, she also left the house with some big, dark shades! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Only three of Brad Pitt, 53, and Angie’s six kids ventured out to take a peek at the new toys. The trip gave Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, the chance to show off her bold, new haircut! She recently had the sides of her head shaved, giving her a relaxed mohawk. This young lady’s got plenty of edge! Also tagging along was Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, who left the store with a Teddy Bear! They look almost as happy as they did when visited Disneyland for Vivienne’s 9th birthday!

As we previously reported, Angelina has recently decided to take a step back from acting to focus on raising her kids during this time of transition. “Angelina has put all of her work and film projects on hold and is devoting herself to her family,” an insider previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows what a rough year her kids have been through, so Angelina feels like it is more important to be there for her children rather than chasing another film project.” Does this mean we can expect to see a lot more outings from this gang?!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Angie’s braless style for her family outing? Let us know!