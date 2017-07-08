Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus: Will They Consider Marriage In The Future?

What does the future have in store for Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether or not these two are considering marriage already!

OK, so things didn’t exactly work out with Jennifer Garner, but does that mean Ben Affleck, 44, has given up on finding love? Not a chance! He’s still a believer — just don’t expect him to rush down the isle with new leading lady Lindsay Shookus. “In his heart, Ben is very much a traditionalist,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Although he’s divorced from Jen, he does still have this romanticized belief in the whole marriage thing. It’s way too early to be talking weddings for him and Lindsay though — the ink is still wet from his previous relationship.” AMEN TO THAT!

The new couple have only been seeing each other for a couple of months, despite reports that allege he cheated on the 13 Going On 30 actress with the Saturday Night Live producer. They had a “full-on affair” behind Jen’s back and frequently hooked up in hotels around New York City, according to People. “They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her,” a source told the publication on July 7. “They didn’t hide…They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars.”

Regardless if that’s true of not, Lindsay and Ben don’t seem too bothered by the hype. In fact, they actually looked beyond smitten on their dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in LA. They’re having so much fun right now — and that’s the way he wants to keep it. “Ben has no desire or need to jump straight back into being married,” our source continues. “He’s revealed that they’re finally public though. No more sneaking around! They love getting to know each other more!”

