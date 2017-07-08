Penelope Disick: Scott & Kourtney Kardashian’s Only Daughter Turns 5 — Happy Birthday

Penelope Disick’s growing up before our eyes! Kourtney Kardashian & Scott’s precious girl is officially 5 years old, and we cannot believe how fast the time’s gone. Help us celebrate her big day by looking at pics of her past year!

Happy birthday, Penelope Disick! The tiny member of the Kardashian fam turned five years old on July 8, and we’re so excited for her to celebrate this major milestone! Even though she’s already had her b-day party, as she and BFF/cousin North West, 4, always have joint bashes in June, we’re sure P’s mom Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has some fun tricks up her sleeve for this special day. Hopefully the youngster will also get to see her dad, Scott Disick, 34! But massive celebration or not, we’re sure Penelope’s fam will go all out for her like they typically do.

After all, just last month, on June 24, the Kardashian moms, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, 36, threw their daughters an epic Disney Moana-themed backyard bash in honor of their respective birthdays. The girls of honor were even decked out in Polynesian costumes — with Penelope rocking a nearly identical outfit to Moana herself! The reality stars seemed to think of everything too considering actors in costumes interacted with guests at the party, and there were also bounce houses and tons of food! What a way to ring in 5 years old, right?

Aside from celebrating her b-day a bit early, P has had quite an eventful past year. And we can’t help but think she’s taking after her famous mom more and more. Remember when Kourt posted a sweet mother-daughter pic of Penelope sporting a lip ring — just like her and Kim? And while the youngster clearly loves spending time with her mom, she’s also a major daddy’s girl, which is super adorable!

P is frequently spotted with Scott having sweet daddy-daughter dates or running errands around Cali together. One of our favorite moments is from a June 21 lunch date that Scott took Penelope and her older brother Mason, 7, on. While out and about, Penelope was too exhausted to walk, so Scott carried his little angel as she seemingly slept. How adorable is that? We love the special bond Scott and Penelope seem to have, and we can’t wait to see how he’ll celebrate her special day with her. HBD once again, P!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Penelope’s already five years old? Wish the cutie a happy birthday below!