Jill Duggar Dillard Gives Birth: ‘Counting On’ Star Welcomes Baby #2

Another Duggar baby has arrived! Jill Duggar Dillard & her hubby Derick are officially parents again. Jill gave birth to a baby boy named Samuel on July 8!

Double the trouble! Jill Duggar Dillard, 26, and Derick Dillard, 28, have another little man in their lives since Jill gave birth to a sweet baby boy named Samuel Scott Dillard on July 8, the couple announced on their website. “We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard!” the couple’s statement read. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

The couple have expressed before how “blessed” they feel about welcoming another child into their lives, so we’re sure they’re just overflowing with joy now that Dillard baby number two has finally arrived! This also means Israel Dillard, 2, is now a big brother — SO cute!

After trying to get pregnant for a nearly a year, Jill revealed in December that she and Derick were expecting again, and of course Counting On fans went nuts over the happy news. “We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” Jill and Derick told People mag at the time. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

We had a great time tonight at the Cowboy Caravan. Thank you @cldilla for the invite! #gopokes #oklahomastate #pistolpete #orangepower A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Just one month later, the new parents announced they were going to have another BOY — similar to Jill’s sister Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, who had HER second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, in February. Looks like these boys are going to have lots of playmates! Jill and Derick were stationed in Central America on a missionary trip throughout most of her pregnancy, however they flew home to Arkansas for Samuel’s birth.

“The pregnancy is going well thus far,” Jill posted on her blog in April. “As we make it into the home stretch now. Little “Samuelito” (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking. We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!)” After announcing baby Samuel’s name on June 6, Jill shared with her fans, “We can’t wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!” Congrats again, Jill and Derick!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Jill and Derick? Congratulate the newly-expanded fam below!