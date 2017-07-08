Donal Logue’s Daughter Jade, 16, Found & Is ‘Safely Back Home’

This is beyond heartwarming! Donal Logue’s 16-year-old daughter Jade was found on July 8, according to a rep, nearly 2 weeks after being reported missing in New York. The details of their family reunion will bring you to tears.

This is the best news we’ve heard all year! It bring us great joy to report that Donal Logue‘s, 51, teenage daughter was returned to her family on July 8. “Jade is now safely back home with her family,” a rep for the Gotham star told HollywoodLife.com. “Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return.” Jade, who was reported missing by her heartbroken father and mother Kasey Smith, disappeared roughly one week after her 16th birthday party in late June.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Donal reached out for help in finding Jade via Facebook on June 27. “Missing-yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” Donal wrote. He posted the same message to Twitter in hopes of reaching as many people as possible. Thousands reached out with heavy-hearted messages and comments, but no one could reveal her whereabouts. In addition to Jade, the Law & Order: SVU actor shares son Finn with ex-wife Kasey.

Both Donal and Kasey took to Twitter soon after Jade’s return to thank everyone for their help in locating her. “Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @ MissingKids and countless others,” Donal wrote. “Jade Logue has been found. Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful,” Kasey tweeted.

Ever since Jade’s tragic disappearance, Donal has been pleading with the “predators” who took her to bring her back home safe and unharmed. “There’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who is her tribe is strong,” he wrote on social media. “But there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls.” The father of two also begged Jade to come home on July 7 with an adorable throwback photo. Now, after much wishful thinking, our prayers have been answered!

Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017

Jade Logue has been found. Thank you to everyone for the support, love. Far and wide support. Beyond grateful — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, please celebrate Jade’s discovery in the comment section!