‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Shakeup: Eileen Davidson Exits As John Mellencamp’s Daughter Joins Series

There’s a new face in town! Filming on Season 8 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is underway and Eileen Davidson is saying goodbye. Also, John Mellencamp’s daughter has signed on! Here are the details.

Things are shaking up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Longtime soap star Eileen Davidson, 58, is stepping away and Joe Mellencamp‘s, 65, daughter, Teddi Mellencamp, 36, is joining the hit Bravo show. So, who is Teddi and what does this mean for the rest of the beloved show’s ladies? As of early July, it’s not clear if the newcomer is a full-fledged member or joining the team as a Friend of the Housewives. Take a peek at Teddi’s fitspo selfies right here!

“After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” Eileen told People in a statement. However, although she’s not going to be a regularly anymore, she hinted that she might drop by in the future. “But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!”

As for Teddi, she’s led a fairly private life up until now, no counting being the child of rock ‘n’ roll royalty. She describes herself as an “accountability coach and fitmom addicted to sweat and laughter,” per her Instagram. But she’s not just a fitness junkie, she also blogs about it! On LAWorkoutJunkie.com she shares her passion for eating right and staying active. Also, she has two children and a step-child with husband Edwin Arroyave. On Thursday July 6, Camille Grammer shared a photo of the RHOBH gang on a Vegas balcony and guess who was with them? Teddi! It’s official!

Hot night in Vegas pic.twitter.com/f9FeiyfgkB — Camille Grammer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 7, 2017

