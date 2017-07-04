Jennifer Lopez Slays At Macy’s Fourth Of July Spectacular: Sings ‘Jenny From The Block’

Way to go JLo! Jennifer Lopez thrilled the audience at the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. We’ve got her amazing performances of ‘Jenny From The Block’ and ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo.’

Who needs fireworks when we’ve got someone as smokin’ hot as Jennifer Lopez! The superstar got everyone pumped for the nation’s biggest pyrotechnics show when she performed at the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. She totally slayed with her classic “Jenny from the Block, complete with her super high powered dance moves that kicked off the show and helping get the audience amped to celebrate America’s birthday. The 47-year-old looks absolutely sensational in a glitzy streetwear-inspired look! She rocked a silver and white body suit with a thong-backside and an eagle on the front. She paired it with a black and white plaid shirt and black garters that tucked into thigh-high tan suede and sequined boots. Muy caliente Jenny! She performed with the backdrop of a silver NYC subway car as a shout-out to her Bronx roots.

Her second look of the evening was super elegant yet just as daring. JLo performed her new Spanish single “Ni Tu Ni Yo” in a black floor length gown that had slits from her ankle past her hips, making it appear she was going commando! It had a bold gold applique pattern work all the way up to her neckline and she was feeling so amazing in it that she ended up wearing it out to dinner with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41, after she taped the show on June 30.

Somehow between their busy schedules, J-Rod has managed to carve out time for amazing summer getaways, spending time together in the Hamptons after their romantic trip to Paris and then the south of France, where they had a blast yachting and soaking up the sun near Antibes. Both Jennifer and Alex have bodies to die for, so it was the perfect place to show off their buff and toned physiques in swimwear. We can’t wait to see where else their summer of love takes the couple, because they are SUCH relationship goals!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jennifer’s performance at the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular? What is your favorite JLo song?