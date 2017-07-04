Hailee Steinfeld Crushes It With ‘Most Girls’ At Macy’s 4th Of July Celebration

Preach it! Hailee Steinfeld helped celebrate America’s birthday with a killer performance of ‘Most Girls’ at the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. We’ve got the video, right here.

So amazing! Hailee Steinfeld has one of our favorite jams of the summer with her hit “Most Girls” and it was only fitting that she helped celebrate the season’s best holiday by performing it at the 41st annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. The NBC tradition had the 20-year-old on for the very first time as she wowed the audience in a super patriotic outfit. Her red, white and blue color blocked cropped sweater showed off her perfectly toned abs, while her matching white mini-skirt featured our country’s flag colors in stripes. We just LOVE her empowering anthem and she was surrounded by female dancers onstage with the iconic Empire State Building right behind her. She returned later in the show to perform her mega-hit “Starving” where she got to show off some super sexy moves.

The Oscar nominated actress has been all over the place promoting her song and amping up her singing career. She performed her massive hit on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars on May 23, as well as the Radio Disney Awards along with her other song “Starving.” She’s totally focused on music these days, with only one film role lined up and that isn’t until 2018. No wonder she’s hustling up big gigs like the Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular to help get as wide an audience as possible.

Fortunately Hailee was able to pre-tape the performance which left her free to spend the holiday with friends and family and unlike in years past, there was no massive holiday bash at BFF Taylor Swift‘s Rhode Island house this year. It’s still thrilling that Hailee was able to help get us all stoked for the massive fireworks show, which is the biggest in the nation. Five barges along the Hudson River will launch 60,000 canisters to light up the New York City skyline in such a spectacular way.

