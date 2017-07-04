Charlie Puth Puts On Impressive Performance At Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Charlie Puth showed his musical talent when he put on an impressive performance at Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular. Read about the young singer’s great night here!

Charlie Puth, 25, proved to be a musician ahead of his time with his feel good performance at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York. The talented singer put smiles on faces as he played keyboard wearing a black T-shirt with his hair slicked back and sang his hit swoonworthy song “We Don’t Talk Anymore” as well as his new single “Attention.” Although he was one of the youngest musicians to be a part of the legendary event, Charlie proved he could shine bright among the many stars! See amazing pics of Charlie through the years here!

In addition to Charlie, the night included incredible performances from musical greats like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum, and Sheryl Crow. Being a part of one of the biggest musical holiday events of the year reflects Charlie’s growing success. He’s been making his way up in the music world since 2009 and became widely popular after the release of his song “See You Again,” a song he wrote and co-produced that appeared as a tribute to late actor Paul Walker on the Furious 7 soundtrack.

Charlie’s made other headlines with his music when he released an acoustic version of “Attention,” a song that’s been rumored to be about his ex girlfriend Bella Thorne, 19. His music has definitely proved to be making an impression on other singers as well when members of BTS did an awesome cover of his track “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” With this fantastic holiday performance and the many other performances he’s had, we have a feeling Charlie will be around for a long time making waves in the music industry.

