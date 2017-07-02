Kanye West Quits JAY-Z’s Tidal After Being Owed More Than ‘$3 Million’ — Feud Alert?

Kanye West left JAY-Z’s Tidal company utterly furious, according to a shocking new report! Are both sides gearing up to battle it out in court?

Kayne West and JAY-Z might have had a feud brewing long before JAY’s diss track and the guys could be on the verge of taking things to court! Yeezy reportedly left JAY’s Tidal company because he believes he’s owed over $3 million, according to TMZ. The “Famous” rapper has been frustrated with the company “for a long time,” according to sources connected to Tidal.

Kayne’s lawyer reportedly sent a letter a month ago to JAY’s company saying they were in breach of their contract and the agreement was terminated. Yeezy’s lawyers apparently tried to work something out with Tidal for two weeks, but negotiations failed, sources said. Kanye reportedly had enough and his lawyer sent a second letter to Tidal telling them the contract was over. If you’re wondering if this all went down because Kayne was super angry over JAY-Z’s track “Kill Jay Z,” it wasn’t about that. Kanye reportedly got no notice from JAY about the song and these problems have reportedly been building for way longer.

Yeezy’s beef with Tidal apparently boiled down to two issues. He claimed he was owed a bonus after his Saint Pablo album brought 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal and reimbursements on his music videos. Tidal reportedly told Kanye he didn’t deliver the music videos he was contracted to so they’ll pay him when he does. That’s why these two sides seemed to have gotten stuck. Tidal won’t pay Yeezy until he gives in the videos and Kanye won’t do any more work until he gets his paycheck. Tidal reportedly sent Kanye a letter warning him that they still consider him under an exclusive contract so if he tries to shop around his impressive music catalogue to other streaming sites, they’d sue him! Kanye apparently did not take the threat well and reportedly would sue JAY’s company right back if they take him to court. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kayne’s rep for comment.

