Tour De France Live Stream: Watch The Start Of The 2017 Cycling Extravaganza

Off and rolling! The top cyclists in the world are gathered in Dusseldorf, Germany where the 104st Tour de France’s first stage will kick off July 1 at 7:30am EST. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

The most exciting and grueling race in cycling is here with the 104th Tour de France. It always kicks off in a neighboring country and this year Germany has the honor, as the best in the world will start in Dusseldorf for the opening stage. It will be relatively flat with the 70 mile course running along the Rhine River and should make for some high speed action. It’s a great way for riders to begin the 2,199 mile race that will take them through Belgium, Luxembourg and finally into France, where after grueling rides through the Alps it will finally conclude in Paris on July 23. Scroll down for the live stream details.

Britain’s Chris Froome, 32, is looking for a three-peat after winning the last two Tours as well as another one back in 2013. His former Team Sky competitor Richie Porte is hoping to give Chris a run for his money this year, as the 32-year-old is equally strong in the mountains and finished ahead of him in the Tour’s warm up, the Criterium du Dauphine. While Chris is without a major victory in 2017, Richie took the the Tour Down Under and Tour de Romandie. “Chris has won three Tours and there’s no reason he can’t win a fourth,” the Aussie said ahead of the race. “You know, he’s the big favorite here. He’s going to be in a lot better form than he was in the Critérium du Dauphiné.”

The race will be made up of nine flat stages, five hilly stages, five mountain stages that will include high altitude finishes at La Planche des Belles Filles, Peyragude and Izoard, two individual time trial stages and just two rest days when the riders fly from Chambéry to Dordogne after stage nine and another rest day after stage 15. For the final stage, the racers fly from seaside Marseilles to just outside Paris with the epic finale taking riders down the Champs Elysees.

