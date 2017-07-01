Venus Williams Breaks Silence On Fatal Car Crash — I’m ‘Heartbroken & Devastated’

Venus Williams has a guilty conscience following the car crash that left an elderly man dead. The next day, she poured her emotions out on Facebook, writing that she feels ‘heartbroken and devastated.’

Venus Williams, 37, is having a horrible month. Not only did she experience a horrific car crash on June 9, she’s also carrying around a ton of guilt for the accidental death of 78-year old Jerome Barson. The tennis superstar is “at fault,” according to a police report obtained by TMZ, for “violating the right of way of [the other driver].” Now Venus has no choice but to live with the mistake she made while driving through a busy intersection in Palm Gardens, Florida. They say the best way to cope is through venting, which is exactly what the pro athlete did on Facebook roughly 24 hours after Jerome’s passing.

“I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident,” she wrote to her millions of followers. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.” Police mention in the report that there was no evidence Venus was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they do not believe she was distracted by her phone or any electronic device, according to the publication. It seems Venus should have seen the other car, which was carrying Jerome and his wife Lisa, coming from afar — but apparently there was no time to stop before the T-bone collision.

Right after the crash, Jerome suffered internal bleeding, a fractured spine, and massive internal organ damage. He was rushed to the ICU and tragically passed away two weeks later — on Linda’s 68th birthday. We’re honestly tearing up right now just thinking about the family tragedy. Linda walked away from the accident with a cracked sternum and multiple broken bones — thank goodness she survived!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to Venus’ apology post?