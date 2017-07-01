Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless & Flashes Nipples In Skin-Tight Top With Mystery Man

Kourtney Kardashian was seen flaunting her nipples (just like her sisters) and hanging with a new man (amid rumors she and beau Younes Bendjima have split) in LA on June 30 and her style proves she’s got everything under control!

Kourtney Kardashan, 38, may be the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, but that doesn’t mean she can’t keep up with her little sister’s in the fitness department. In fact, on her birthday this year she proved she may have an even better body than her younger siblings with an impressive nude photoshoot in the water! So when she stepped out in LA rocking the latest trend in her family — the braless look — on July 30, we were not surprised that she made the style even more amazing! The reality TV star wore a tight long-sleeved, skin-tight black top that flashed her nipples and massive cleavage and none of us were complaining. Looks like the mystery man accompanying her didn’t mind either!

Apart from her eye-catching top, her ensemble included baggy black pants with silver buttons, black sneakers and a black and red Louis Vuitton backpack. As usual, Scott Disick‘s ex was rockin’ her trademark waist-length raven black hair, which was parted down the middle and left hanging down her back. The hottie next to her kept things cas’ too, wearing a pair of ultra sexy dark skinny jeans and a simple white T-shirt. While the mama of three has been linked to model Younes Bendjima, 23, for some time, rumors the couple split have recently started swirling. Click here to see pics of Younes and Kourtney.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn’t doing anything to shut those rumors down when she came in for a tight hug with the mystery man outside the LA studio they were both exiting. Getting intimate in a parking lot where the whole world can see you? Definitely not keeping anything secret there, Kourt! We don’t know what Kourtney was up to at the location. However she was pretty dolled up so it’s possible she was there for a photoshoot or even to film a scene for the fam’s reality show.

