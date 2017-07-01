Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye West Diss Track Was A Real ‘Low Blow’ By JAY-Z

Out of all the people shipping JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ diss track, Kim Kardashian isn’t one of them. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she thinks it’s a ‘low blow’ and totally uncool of him to release it.

When JAY-Z, 47, dropped his 4:44 album on June 30, it garnered quite the strong reaction from fans and celebrities alike. Listeners were astounded by his brutal honestly about Beyonce‘s, 35, possible miscarriages, his affair with good-haired Becky, and of course, the Kanye West, 40, feud. The song “Kill JAY-Z” takes multiple digs at the “Famous” rapper — and wifey Kim Kardashian, 36, is not impressed. “She gets very protective of her husband, like a mama bear,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks it was a low blow to diss Kanye and throw around words like ‘insane’ after all he’s been through. Kanye had a real difficult time last year and is still coming out of it, so to hit him like that wasn‘t cool.”

Well, when you put it that way…We didn’t even think of Yeezy’s scary hospitalization when listening to the diss track. The couple were hot on the heels of Kim’s Parisian robbery when he was sent to the UCLA Medical Center for alleged paranoia. When the reality star returned home to LA, Kanye blasted JAY and Queen Bey not calling or checking in. That’s when the rift was created. “Kim would like nothing more than to drop the whole feud and move on with their lives,” the source continues. “She likes Bey and JAY and would love to be friends — but it has to be a two-way street. If they aren’t interested then so be it.”

For awhile it seemed like the hip-hop icons could potentially work things out, but now, Kanye is gearing up to write his own diss track! Let’s just say a can of whoop ass has been opened and it can’t be closed. Meanwhile, Bey has very different thoughts on her husband’s latest project. She loves the leading single “4:44” the most because it’s an apology written from JAY’s heart to hers. Well, everyone is entitled to their opinions.

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on about the diss track? Kim or JAY’s?