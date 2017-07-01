Kailyn Lowry Full Of ‘Anxiety & Worry’ About Becoming A Single Mother Of 3

Kailyn Lowry has put on a brave face while going through her third pregnancy all alone. But an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is actually concerned about being a single mom once more.

“Kailyn [Lowry] is all over the place right now,” a source close to the pregnant 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s battling the stress of dealing with all the preparations for the new baby, as well as looking after Isaac and Lincoln, all while attempting to ready herself mentally to go through this birth without a partner. As any mom knows, it’s scary enough of an experience when you have your other half there with you, but this time Kailyn won’t have that, and the reality of the situation is finally starting to sink in.” Click here to see pics of Teen Mom 2.

“As far as Kailyn is aware, Chris [Lopez] wants nothing to do with the baby and doesn’t want [to have] any part in its life — period,” the insider said of the soon to be mama of three. “It’s all so distressing for Kailyn, and her hormones are all over the place right now, which just makes it all the harder to deal with. Previously, Kailyn was in serious nesting mode at this stage of the pregnancies, excited about the new arrival and what the next chapter would bring — it was her favorite part of being pregnant, and some of her happiest times. But this time she’s just full of anxiety and worry.”

Kailyn confirmed to her fans via Twitter that Chris was in fact the father of her third child just a few weeks ago. We still don’t know a lot about him, but he made it clear through tweets that he hasn’t been involved with the pregnancy and doesn’t want to be involved with the baby. While it seems that Kailyn is prepared to raise the unborn child on her own, the insider said the reality TV star is worried about the little one asking questions. “Even though it’s still a long way in the future, Kailyn can’t help but worry about what she will tell her child when they eventually ask about daddy and why he isn’t around,” the source said.

