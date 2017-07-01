‘Paramore’ Singer Hayley Williams & Husband Chad Gilbert Split After 10 Years Together

Paramore’s Hayley Williams and her husband Chad Gilbert are over! The singer revealed the news in an Instagram post that will break your heart!

Hayley Williams dropped a super upsetting bomb on fans on Saturday, July 1. The Paramore singer announced she and her husband Chad Gilbert from New Found Glory have decided to split after 10 years together! They married in Feb. 2016 after getting engaged in 2014. The 28 year-old broke the sad news on her Instagram with a lengthly and heartfelt post. “So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There’s real life behind these black and white words,” she wrote.

“Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear… Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity crap,” Hayley continued. “The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We’ve grown up together and we’ve been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges. There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship… and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own. Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for.”

Hayley said “we want to publicly state – plainly, and only this time – that we are splitting up.” She explained that things ended amicably between them and “we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes.” The “Misery Business” singer could not have been more grateful for her fans and their years of support. “Thank you to fans of both of our bands for all the kindness you’ve shown to both of us for so many years,” she wrote. “Thanks to our families and friends for loving us in all our seasons.”

