Serena Williams & 16 More Pregnant Celebs Flaunting Their Bumps This Summer

There are so many expecting celebs showing off their baby bumps this summer! From Serena Williams’ ‘Vanity Fair’ cover to Kailyn Lowry’s bikini bump pic, these are the stars taking their bump game to a new level!

Serena Williams, 35, is bringing her baby bump A-game this summer. The tennis champion graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s August issue and proudly bared her growing baby belly. Serena went topless for the shoot and looked confident, radiant, and absolutely stunning. This will be Serena’s first child. She’s expecting a little one with fiance Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34. In addition to the Vanity Fair cover, Serena has been posting adorable bump photos on Snapchat.

We’re pretty sure the girls of The Hills had a secret reunion and made a pact to get pregnant at the same time. Not really, but the timing of their pregnancies is pretty crazy. Lauren Conrad, 31, Heidi Montag, 30, and Whitney Port, 32, are all expecting their first child. All three of these gorgeous ladies have been sharing the sweetest snaps of their baby bumps this summer. Now if they would all just take a bump photo together…

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry, 25, is currently expecting her third child and went on a fun vacation with her two kids while pregnant. Kailyn proudly flaunted her baby bump in a bikini while hitting the beach with her two sons, Isaac and Lincoln. Despite the drama surrounding her pregnancy, Kailyn looked happy and incredible on her own personal babymoon! You go, girl!

Other reality stars who have been showing off their growing baby bellies this summer include Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks, 33, Bachelor In Paradise’s Jade Tolbert, 30, and Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus, 23. Summer 2017 is the season of babies! Check out the rest of the expecting moms in our gallery now!

