Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Inside Their Agreement To Stay In Touch For The Kids

With six growing children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have decided on an agreement that will keep their family close. HollywoodLife.com has obtained EXCLUSIVE details about the exes’ new parenting terms.

Progress is being made! There was once a time when Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, couldn’t even be in the same room as each other, but now they’re actually coming together for the sake of their children. The exes have reached a solid agreement on how they’ll co-parent Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and Zahara in the healthiest way possible. “When Brad and Angie talk, it’s just about the kids,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Usually he’s ringing one of the phones to speak to them and Angie will pick up. Or, sometimes they talk directly about any child related issues that arise.”

Don’t get your hopes up though, the divorce is still happening. That’s the main reason why they’ve restricted their conversations to only their little ones. “Brad and Angie both have excellent management and legal teams dealing with all the other stuff,” the source continues, “so neither really sees the point in calling just to have a friendly chat or rehash old business.” The Fight Club alum doesn’t want to give the children any false hope either, which is why he reminds them of the divorce in therapy, according to OK! Magazine. It’s easy to picture mommy and daddy getting back together when they’re being friendly — or even traveling together.

The former couple reunited in London to spend quality time as a family in late June. The trip was short, but it seriously changed Brad’s life because it was filled with soul-searching. “He’s back home now with a new perspective on his life, his career, and his place in the world,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Brad is hopeful about his future now that he has returned stateside after the whirlwind trip that included several countries.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Angie and Brad’s agreement? Tell us!