Beyonce: She Thinks Jay-Z Is A Genius For Dropping Album After Birth Of Twins Rumi & Sir

JAY-Z picked the perfect time to drop his new album right after the birth of his twins with Beyonce. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she thinks this is such a genius marketing move.

With the arrival of two new infants, you’d think that JAY-Z, 47, would have his plate pretty full these days. Nope, as just weeks after their birth he put out his most confessional album ever with 4:44. That means we’ve been already been talking about Jay and Beyonce, 35 for days now because of the twins, and we’re going to be thinking about the couple even more with the tea he’s been spilling in his lyrics. “They are very much a unit and Beyonce has input into every big decision. Beyonce fully supports him dropping this album right now. She’s not all bothered by the timing, she thinks it’s genius,” a Bey source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“All eyes are on them anyway, they may as well use it to their advantage. They always look for the biggest win, that’s why they’re at the top of the game,” our insider adds. Isn’t that the truth. These two are complete marketing geniuses and what better way to stay in the headlines than new babies AND new music! It’s been four years since Magna Carta Holy Grail came out and fans have been anticipating his next record for so long now. In picking a release date so close to the additions to their family, Jay and Bey are going to be on our minds all summer long!

We’re already going through and dissecting the lyrics on the album, as the title track is one huge apology to his wife for possibly straying before the birth of five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. “Look, I apologize, often womanize/Took for my child to be born/See through a woman’s eyes/Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles,” he rhymes. Speaking of their little miracles, TMZ uncovered trademarking paperwork that indicates that the couple has decided on the name Sir for their son and Rumi for their daughter. So now we wait for first pictures of the babies and official confirmation from the couple that those are really the monikers they picked out.

