Bella Thorne Poses Nude In A Bathtub For Sexiest IG Post Ever — NSFW Pic

Who needs clothes in the middle of summer anyway? Wearing nothing but a sultry smile and red lipstick, Bella Thorne posed completely naked in a bathtub filled with dark blue water. The picture is NSFW!

When it comes to summer, Bella Thorne, 19, is doing it RIGHT! The Famous In Love actress’ clothes came off in the one of the sexiest Instagram pictures we’ve ever seen, and her arms are covered in those bracelets you get from music festivals like Coachella and Burning Man. Lying in a bathtub filled with blue water, a nude Bella struck a seductive pose by flirtatiously biting her thumb, curved her back against the edges, and covered her lady bits with her arms. “I splash on yo b with the waterrr,” she captioned the post — which seems to be a reference to the song “Water” by Ugly God. Did we just discover the bombshell’s favorite summer song?

Actually, on second thought, maybe “Just Call” is playing on repeat on her iPod instead! Did you know Bella dropped a song with DJ Prince Fox earlier this week? It’s the first track she’s put out since “Call It Whatever” in 2014. “Just Call” has everything you could ever want in a summer jam — a sick bass line, a dance-y breakdown section, and mischievous lyrics about a guy and girl who can’t stop ringing each other for late-night hookups. The song dropped on June 29 and we’re already excited to watch the music video when it comes out!

And speaking of messing around with hot dudes, it appears Bella and Scott Disick haven’t really quit each other since hooking up in Cannes. At first she said she was turned off by his heavy drinking, but after rekindling things at Lana Del Rey‘s birthday party in West Hollywood they’ve basically been running at full-steam. Hopefully Scott still “Just Calls” her even when summer is over!

HollywoodLifers, do you think this picture is the sexiest version of Bella we’ve ever seen?!