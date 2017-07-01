Arkansas Nightclub: 17 People Shot In Power Ultra Lounge After Concert Dispute — Shocking Video

Panic broke out at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, Arkansas when shots were fired in the early hours of Saturday, July 1! Are the 17 young people who were injured okay?

Shots went off at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, Arkansas at 2:3oam as young people were kicking off the holiday weekend. Police thankfully revealed all 17 injured, one of whom was just 16 years-old, are alive and in stable condition. The eldest victims were only in their mid 20s, which only made the situation all the more tragic. One victim was in critical condition, but has been updated as stable. Little Rock Police said the shooting started after “a dispute at a concert.” They did not “believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident,” according the police department’s Twitter. Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner revealed there are “probably multiple shooting suspects” after a “some sort dispute” started in the club.

In all the terrifying chaos, several people were trampled as concertgoers rushed to get out of the club. Audiences just came to have a fun night out and see Finese 2Tymes in concert, according to the Power Ultra Lounge’s Facebook. The club had promoted the concert with some intense posters of Finese. He was even pointing a riffle at the camera in one of them! One attendee Darryl Rankin was filming the concert right when the shots first started. He has been worried sick about his friend who was hurt. “[Prayers] go up for my n***a Cash Qui he got shot but god got him he gone be okay prayers work I love you Thug,” Darryl wrote on Facebook.

Rada Bunch has been anxiously searching for information about her son. She was outside the club when a friend told Rada her son might have been one of the shooting victims. “I’m sick of all the killing and I’m tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt,” she told the Associated Press. Warning: the video below contains footage from the shooting.

