JAY-Z 4:44: Young Guru Promises ‘Adnis’ & Other Tracks When Physical Album Drops

Said to be the clap-back to ‘Lemonade,’ JAY-Z’s album ‘4:44’ promises a ton of epic surprises! Young Guru reassured fans that ‘Adnis’ and other secret tracks will drop once the physical copy comes out.

We’ve heard what Beyonce, 35, had to say on Lemonade, but now it’s JAY-Z‘s, 47, turn to talk! Digital copies of 4:44 dropped exclusively on Tidal and Sprint and June 30, single-handedly breaking the internet with its brutally honest lyrics. The 1o-track album made possible references to the rapper’s affair with Becky, Beyonce’s multiple miscarriages, and frenemy Kanye West. No subject was off limits. But just when we thought we’d heard it all, audio engineer Young Guru tweeted something truly mind-blowing! He promised fans that 4:44 will include even MORE songs once the physical album comes out.

Guru, a trusted member of the Roc-A-Fella family, confirmed that “Adnis” — a song about JAY’s father who left him when he was young — “will be on the physical copies.” He also teased that if we act right, he’ll “slip a couple other songs on there.” For those who’ve already listened to the full album on Tidal, they can agree that 4:44 is some of the hip-hop star’s best work. Daughter Blue Ivy opens the track “Legacy” with a very grown-up question, “Daddy, what’s a will?” and Beyonce is obviously the center figure. He seems to air out intimate details of their marriage on “Family Feud.” The song “Smile” tells the story of his openly gay mother, Gloria.

The reception of 4:44 is a total no-brainer. Fans love it. Celebrities love it. La La Anthony and Bambi Benson both tweeted lyrics from JAY’s album that suggest they’re shading their cheating husbands. La La could be referencing Carmelo Anthony, and Bambi could be hinting at ex Lil’ Scrappy. Nicki Minaj also let something off her chest by quoting some lines about infidelity. Everyone wants a piece of 4:44!

Guys calm down Adnis will be on the physical copies. If you guys act right I may slip a couple other songs on there.. shhh don't tell jay — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) June 30, 2017

