Wimbledon: How To Watch Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber & More Battle For The Tennis Cup

Tennis’ third grand slam of the year is upon us, the first rounds of the legendary Wimbledon tournament get underway on July 3. We’ve got all the details on when and how to watch the sports greatest players in 2017.

It’s time to hit the grass for one of professional tennis’ greatest events: Wimbledon! The surface presents a challenge for some and a triumph for others. The first rounds of play take place on July 3-4 and the event will continue on until the women’s finals on Sat. July 15 and the men’s finals on Sun. July 16. The Tennis Channel and ESPN will be streaming the matches online, and cable viewers can watch on ESPN 3. When we get down to the semi’s and the finals, NBC will provide coverage of those epic matches.

Britain’s Andy Murray, 30, is looking to defend his 2016 men’s title and is entering the tournament as the top seed. He’s obviously the crowd favorite, playing in front of his fellow UK countrymen. We’re going to be in for thrilling play as on the men’s side, the most exciting players in the world take the next three seeds with Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, 30, in second, Switzerland’s Roger Federer, 35, third and Spain’s Rafael Nadal, 31, as the fourth seed. As a result, they likely won’t face each other until at least the semi-finals.

Roger is such a legend at Wimbledon and one of grass’ greatest players. He won the Australian Open back in Jan. and purposely skipped the French Open in June so that he could fine tune himself for this tournament. He’s getting up there in age and still playing in top form, so we can’t wait to see him work his magic on the court. His elegant play has earned him seven Wimbledon wins and there’s a good chance he could be hoisting the trophy overhead yet again as he’s been playing so dominantly in 2017.

On the women’s side, things have been made a lot easier by the absence of Serena Williams, 35, due to her pregnancy. She even revealed in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that her reaction to finding out she was expecting was that it couldn’t be happening because the 2017 Australian Open champ planned on winning Wimbledon this year. That leaves the door open for Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 29, coming in as the number one seed followed by Romania’s Simona Halep, 25, right behind her as the number two. Hopefully Angelique fares better on grass than on clay, as she lost in the first round of the French Open. Simona made it all the way to the finals and lost to unseeded Latvian Jelena Ostepenko, 20. Man do we miss having Serena around to amp up the women’s side of play!

