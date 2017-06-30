Kylie Jenner & Tyga: He Still Has ‘Unresolved Issues’ After Split & Wants To Meet

Tyga still hasn’t given up on reuniting with Kylie Jenner, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why is he desperate to sit down with his ex in person?

Tyga has reportedly been trying with no luck to meet up with his ex Kylie Jenner. “Tyga isn’t over Kylie, not by a long shot. He still thinks she will come back to him,” a source close to the 27 year-old rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Kylie, 19, has been moved on with her new beau Travis Scott. The pair looked more in love than ever when they were spotted on a date in LA. Tyga reportedly thought things would’ve fizzled about between Kylie and Travis by now.

He was “surprised she and Travis haven’t split yet,” the insider continued. “Things ended quickly between them and then before he knew it she was locked in with Travis. That left Tyga with a lot of unresolved issues.” The rapper has reportedly been trying to sit down with Kylie, but she’s been wrapped up in her new relationship. “They have talked but she’s always putting up walls,” the source said. If Kylie wanted to leave her relationship with Tyga in the past, she probably would not want to be chatting with her ex a ton.

Tyga just won’t give up though! “He’s written her letters but wants to give them to her in person,” the insider revealed. “He’s been trying to get her to meet him but so far she’s been keeping her distance.” Kylie did look perfectly happy with the new man in her life during that casual date on June 29. The Lip Kit mogul relaxed in just sweats and was completely makeup free. The 25 year-old rapper followed his lady’s lead and chilled out in Supreme sweatshirt.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga should meet up or is it a terrible idea?