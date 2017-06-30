Tiny & T.I.: She Cried After She Heard JAY-Z’s New Cheating Song: It ‘Hit So Close To Home’

JAY-Z’s new album ‘4:44’ is grabbing headlines for its intimate lyrics divulging that the music mogul cheated on Beyonce. Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that these revelations brought Tameka “Tiny” Cottle to tears!

At the stroke of midnight on June 30, JAY-Z, 47, dropped his new album 4:44 on his music-sharing platform TIDAL and in no time fans began parsing his lyrics and discovering that the rapper revealed an extramarital affair that nearly ended his marriage with Beyonce, 35! The album’s title track is making waves in and out of the industry for Jay’s choice to share his deep shame and regret at having nearly broken up his family. Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that, according to a longtime friend of Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 41, the track left her in tears. Take a stroll down memory with these photos of Tiny and T.I., 36, through the years!

“Everyone is talking about JAY-Z’s new album, including Tiny. She and Tip are friendly with JAY and Beyonce so of course she’s going crazy for his song about cheating, it really got her in the heart,” our insider revealed. “She started crying when she heard it, it’s emotional for her because it hits so close to home.” Although the confidante didn’t get into details, it’s very possible the song brought to mind her tumultuous relationship with T.I..

Our source clarified that, although hearing the song was painful, the reality star appreciates that JAY and Bey are using their music to put their darkest moments behind them. “Tiny is so happy for Beyonce and JAY-Z that they were able to get through their problems and tough times and save their marriage, she would love the same outcome for her and T.I.” We have to agree on that count!

