Tess Holliday Goes Topless & Wears Fishnets In Racy Body-Positive Pic

Get it, girl! Tess Holiday has zero time or patience for other people’s beauty standards, and she’s proving it with a seriously sexy and totally body positive new pic on her Instagram story.

Tess Holliday, 31, loves to proudly flaunt her body — and rightfully so. To show her fans and followers how to embrace their bodies no matter what their size or shape, Tess shared a stunning topless photo on her Instagram story that has everyone talking. In the picture, Tess is completely topless with only pink heart emojis covering her nipples. She is also wearing denim cut-off shorts over a pair of fishnets that come up to her waist. Not only does the picture show off her curves, it also shows off the tattoos she has on her arms and legs. It’s a beautiful picture, and Tess made sure to caption it: “#effyourbeautystandards“. We are so in love with her confidence!

Adding to the photo, Tess put a black-and-white filter on it as well as some additional emojis. There is a string of purple smirking devil emojis along with the monkey covering his eyes emoji, teasing her decision to flash her followers. Tess is reportedly a size 22, according to the Daily Mail, and has become known as one of the most confident plus size models in the world. To further flaunt her body positivity message, Tess frequently posts photos of herself in lingerie, sexy dresses or just plain nude in the bath tub. You can see the full topless photo from Tess’ Instagram story below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Tess and her body positive message to her followers? Comment below, let us know!