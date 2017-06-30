Steph Curry On Becoming NBA’s First $200 Million Man: He’s ‘The Happiest’ He’s Ever Been

Cha-ching! Very soon, Stephen Curry will become the first NBA player ever to garner a $200 million-plus contract and according to a HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE source, the pro baller is overjoyed!

At the stroke of midnight on June 30, Stephen Curry, 29, will qualify to receive a $200 million-plus contract, an unprecedented new high in the NBA and yet another reason for the charismatic point guard to smile! Honestly, let’s just face it, between bringing home his second NBA championship, his second NBA MVP and his second BET Sportsman of the Year award, Steph is having the best 2017 ever! And, according to a source close to the Golden State Warriors, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how the team’s beloved leader is handling the insane pay day! Head here for more photos of the champ and his family!

“Steph is only a few hours away from signing a contract that will be over 200 million dollars with the Golden State Warriors, the first time that has ever happened in the NBA. And he can’t believe his good fortune,” our insider gushed. “He really is the happiest he has ever been. He is a champion, his family is healthy and happy and he’s getting paid tonight!” As of right now, Steph is at the end of a four-year deal that pays $12.1 million this year alone and $44 million overall, according to Forbes. And let’s face it, that’s already an unreal amount of cheddar!

Steph has made it clear that he’s planning to stay in Oakland and he’s got good reason. Experts guess he’d take as much as a $75 million loss if he heads somewhere else. Besides, he’s the face of this championship team! Although nothing is set in stone, Steph will likely sign a five-year contract worth around $205 million! That means he’ll probably be a Warrior the rest of his career!

Look at Riley Curry. 😂 pic.twitter.com/S2AtYO5VCi — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Steph’s sunny response?! Let us know below!