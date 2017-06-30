Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston & More Stars Who Pulled Off Secret Weddings

Some of your favorite celebs have managed to escape the paparazzi to tie the knot in private! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said ‘I do’ in 2015 without a single soul slipping the news! See more couples who pulled off secret weddings!

Not all celebrity weddings are extravagant productions. While lavish broadcasted ceremonies used to be the norm, that’s not the case anymore. Today, more and more stars are taking the private route to their “I do’s.” Hollywood’s elite have traded in the large guest lists and over-the-top decor to tie the knot in private with their closest friends and family. Just ask these celebs — Kenya Moore, 46, Jennifer Aniston, 48, Cameron Diaz, 44, and more have all secretly married. Check out all of the couples who tied the knot in secret, in our above gallery!

While the list of private celeb nuptials is a long one, we’ve got to highlight some of the most shocking “I do’s” in Hollywood’s wedding history. The world was surprised to learn that JAY Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, tied the knot on April 4, 2008. The pair held a super secret ceremony at JAY’s New York City penthouse. The nuptials were said to have been witnessed by just 40 people. And, Bey and JAY don’t mess around. The couple wanted to keep the ceremony so top secret, that they supposedly asked their guests to leave their cell phones at home. And, nothing has changed, in terms of Bey and JAY’s privacy policies. Fast forward to nine years later, and they now have three children together — Blue Ivy, 5, and the twins, who’s arrival [June 19] they have yet to announce.

And, who can forget when we learned that Jennifer Aniston, had finally lived her happily ever after in 2015. After her failed marriage to Brad Pitt, 53, which played out in the media in 2005, Jen got a second chance at love with actor, Justin Theroux, 45. Jen and Justin’s secret nuptials may be our favorite wedding story of all time. The couple actually disguised their August 5 wedding as Justin’s 44th birthday party to throw off the public and the paps, according to reports. They even hid the news from their guests! Jen and Justin surprised their guests and said “I do” at their Bel Air mansion.

If you were to ask us which celeb couple had one of the coolest weddings of all time? — We’d say, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, 38! The extremely private couple married on Jan. 5, 2015, at their Beverly Hills home. The pair pulled off the secret ceremony without a single soul finding out. And, after the reported 15-minute ceremony, their guests were guided to tents that were set up outside for their reception. Talk about going incognito. Another reason their ceremony was incredible? — The fact that Drew Barrymore, 42, and Nicole Richie, 35, were Cameron’s bridesmaids! Now, that’s bridal party goals.

Kenya Moore, 46, is the most recent star to say “I do” without the world knowing. She married New York restaurant owner and entrepreneur, Marc Daly, 47, on June 10, 2017. Kenya took to Instagram on June 18 to reveal the exciting news, but remained hush hush leading up to the secret ceremony.

Check out more Hollywood couples who tied the knot in secret in our above gallery. See Ryan Reynolds, 40, and Blake Lively, 29, Kristen Bell, 36, and Dax Shepard, 42, and more!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb couple shocked you the most with their nuptials news?