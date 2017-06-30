Prodigy’s Funeral Breaks Out In Chaos As Mourner Fights Cops In The Street

Emotions ran high during the funeral for Prodigy, but one mourner let his feelings get out of control. Instead of taking a moment to say one last good-bye to the Mobb Deep rapper, one man decided he’d rather get into a fight with the NYPD!

So much for keeping things respectful while paying your respects. A man was arrested during the funeral for Prodigy on June 29, according to TMZ. Yes, the cops had to arrest someone — at Prodigy’s funeral. Here’s what went down: A large crowd of Mobb Deep fans (and people wanting to say their final farewells to the hip-hop legend) had gathered at the Frank E. Campbell funeral chapel in New York City. While most remained courteous and kind during the public service, one mourner got way out of hand. The unknown man was reportedly blocking pedestrians, which caused the NYPD to intervene.

After the police – as more than a dozen cops were on the scene to make sure everyone behaved themselves – told the man to move to the other side of the street, things went crazy. The man, clearly emotional by the loss of one of rap’s most respected voices, got into a shouting match with one of the officers. When the police tried to take him into custody, that’s when things got physical. A “full-fledged fight,” according to TMZ, broke out, marring what was supposed to be a solemn event with a spot of violence.

Cellphone footage of the incident, obtained by TMZ, shows the man being escorted to a police car. He was ultimately arrested for resisting arrested, obstruction and disorderly conduct. Thankfully, the service inside the funeral chapel went smoothly. Rappers like LL Cool J, Remy Ma, Ice-T and more all showed up to pay their respects to the Mobb Deep MC. It’s a shame that this man couldn’t follow their example.

Fat Joe also got emotional during the service, but instead of throwing hands with the cops, he decided to share his feelings on Instagram. “I couldn’t believe we lost a giant. [Prodigy’s] music was original and always authentic… New York we lost a king, a genius, [and] a legend. I will truly miss him and always have love for the infamous Mobb Deep.” Even Nas, who couldn’t make the funeral had to celebrate the life of one of his peers, saying that he will “luv [him] forever” before asking that his “light help us find our way.” Hopefully, Prodigy’s light helps that unknown mourner find a more peaceful way to deal with his pain.

What do you think about that, HollywoodLifers? Are you shocked that a man was arrested for fighting at his funeral?