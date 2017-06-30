Plane Crashes In Fiery Explosion On 405 Freeway Near LA — Watch Terrifying Video

A twin-engine plane crashed on the 405 freeway in Orange County, CA, bursting into flames as it slammed into the pavement. The FAA has confirmed that the two people in the plane were injured. Watch footage of the incident here.

UPDATE: The small plane that crashed on the 405 freeway near Los Angeles was returning to John Wayne Airport after the pilot, a (still unnamed) man in his 60s, declared an emergency over radio, Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for the FAA, told the Los Angeles Times. The man and his passenger, a woman also in her 60s, had just taken off from the when something went wrong. The pilot was attempting to return to the airport when the plane went down on the freeway. The man and the woman were pulled from the wreckage by an off duty firefighter; they were helicoptered to Orange County Global Medical Center, and the trauma center confirms that both people have survived. The extent of their injuries is still unknown.

ORIGINAL: The small plane landed short of the runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, near Los Angeles on June 30, slamming down on the northbound side of the 405 freeway and “bouncing” over the median to crash on the southbound side. It then burst into flames in a shocking explosion, which occurred at about 9:30am PT. Two people were on the flight, a man and a woman, and they suffered traumatic injuries, according to fire officials who spoke to local ABC station KABC. Witnesses told the station that they saw the woman dragging a man from the burning wreckage.

As the plane crashed, it clipped just one car. Nobody inside the vehicle was injured, and damage to the car was shockingly minimal, something that a witness called “truly remarkable.” Nobody else on the freeway was injured by the crash save for the two passengers, who remain unnamed. They have since been transported to the airport via helicopters. Their status is unknown at this time. Terrifying footage captured of the crash shows the massive fireball burning on the freeway as drivers slam on their breaks and slow to a stop. Both sides of the freeway were immediately shut down, but the northbound side of the freeway was reopened later in the morning. Arrivals at John Wayne Airport were also stopped, but have since resumed. It’s still unclear what caused the plane to miss the runway and crash.

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We’ll keep you updated on the situation as more information becomes available.