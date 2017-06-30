Nicki Minaj, La La Anthony & More Stars Slam Their Cheating Exes With JAY-Z Lyrics

Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman. After hearing JAY-Z’s new album ‘4:44,’ Nicki Minaj shared her thoughts about his cheating-related lyrics on June 30. La La Anthony and other female stars also slammed their exes in the comment section!

Nicki Minaj, 34, has a bone to pick! The rapper decided to get a few things off her chest about JAY-Z’s album 4:44, which dropped on June 30. While referencing his lyrics about cheating, Nicki laid down some ground rules for keeping a boss babe by your side. “1. Oh so u niggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y’all,” she wrote via Instagram, garnering thousands of likes from fans. “Don’t lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain’t rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram. oh but when Jay say it it’s #bible tho. Bad btchs unite!!!! We ain’t BEEN droppin jewels on these n*ggaz behind closed doors?”

The “Realize” rapper was basically addressing how many guys lose their ride-or-die girl, since they’re trying to live up to a persona. Many fans speculated that Nicki was slamming her ex Meek Mill, 36, since their split hasn’t been drama-free unfortunately. The rapper even clapped back at his former flame, appearing to call her fake. However, several ladies were on team Nicki for this one! La La Anthony, 38, chimed in by posting the “100” emoji multiple times, seemingly calling out Carmelo Anthony, 33, while Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Bambi Benson, 31, wholeheartedly agreed by writing, “Werddddddd.” Could she be hinting at her ex Lil Scrappy?

Lauren London, 32, added, “for sure sisssssss,” proving many of the A-list babes are on the same page. JAY’s new album has been the talk of the town, since the rapper opened up about his previous relationship struggles with Beyonce, 35, the “Becky” rumors and more. Hov’s 10-track release even features a single about his daughter and new twins, so he didn’t skip a beat.

Only one year after Bey hinted that JAY cheated on her 2016 Lemonade album, he told his side of the story. Hova’s lyrics to his track “4:44” read, “You did what with who? / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / You risked that for Blue?” It looks like he’s all about family now!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Nicki’s comments? Tell us!