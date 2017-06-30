‘Morning Joe’ Slams Ivanka Trump: Empowerment Talk Hypocritical When Dad Verbally Abusive

Mika Bezezinski and Joe Scarborough low-key shaded Ivanka Trump in a scathing response to father, President Donald Trump’s sexist tweets. The ‘Morning Joe’ hosts want ‘women who are closest to him’ to say something about his rampant misogynistic behavior. Will she get the hint?

Thought Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski, 50, and Joe Scarborough, 54, did not mention her by name, it was clear that they were targeting an important part of their June 30 op-ed in the Washington Post at first daughter Ivanka Trump, 35. Mika and Joe released the op-ed, titled “Donald Trump is not well” in response to President Donald Trump‘s bizarre and cruel tweets about Mika’s appearance. The president, 71, said that he refused to let her into Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve, and when he turned her away, she was “bleeding” from an alleged facelift. The tweet was reeking of sexism, and Mika and Joe didn’t take kindly to the uncalled for slander. They urged powerful women in his life to stand up against his misogyny and tell him what he’s doing is wrong. *cough Ivanka cough *

“More significant is Mr. Trump’s continued mistreatment of women. It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women. From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe (Alicia Machado), to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia, the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children,” Joe and Mike wrote in their Washington Post op-ed. “We were heartened to hear a number of Republican lawmakers call out Mr. Trump for his offensive words and can only hope that the women who are closest to him will follow their examples. It would be the height of hypocrisy to claim the mantle of women’s empowerment while allowing a family member to continue such abusive conduct.

There’s no doubt that they’re writing about Ivanka. The first daughter, now a key advisor to the president with her own office in the West Wing, speaks openly about feminism and female empowerment to crowds of women who think she’s on their side. Ivanka has a specific, privileged brand of white feminism that tends to only target people just like her. And, as Mika and Joe point out, she’s tight-lipped when it comes to anything remotely sexist her father says or does. Where’s that passionate advocacy when women are literally being defamed by the president of the United States?

They may also be touching on First Lady Melania Trump, 45, as well as Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who have defended the president in the wake of his latest tweet scandal. Melania, whose platform as first lady is supposed to be cyber-bullying, said that her husband is justified in bashing someone who attacks him. Morning Joe speaks critically of Trump, but that’s because they’re an opinionated news show; they’re only commenting on facts. Sarah said definitively in a press conference that when someone attacks the president, he’ll “punch back 10 times harder”. Not the best imagery when you’re referring to his verbal abuse, but that proves Mika and Joe’s point, doesn’t it?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ivanka will condemn her father’s sexism, or will she continue to defend him?