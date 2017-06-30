‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Slam Trump’s Lies: Mika Hasn’t Had A Face-Lift & He Invited Us To Dinner

The ‘Morning Joe’ duo fired back at President Trump on their show on June 30, admitting that when they read the disgusting tweet, they thought it had to be a joke.

Mika Brzezinski, 50, and Joe Scarborough, 54, were on their way to a Red Sox game with their family for a vacation when they found out about Donald Trump‘s tweet — and Joe thought it had to be a joke, it was so shocking. They returned early from their trip to respond.

“It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country,” Mika said on Morning Joe “I’m fine. My family brought me up really well…. I am very concerned about what this, once again, reveals about the President of the United States.”

Joe also pointed out that he doens’t understand why whenever he calls out the president’s policies, or calls him a racist, Trump immediately attacks Mika. “He attacks women because he fears women,” Joe said. “We’re okay. The country is not.” Joe revealed that a congressman also called him and revealed a story he thought he should know — Trump recently went off in a “vicious” rant about Mika in front of 20 congress members. The well-known congressman, who Joe did not name, told the host he was “scared” for them.

.@morningmika: "It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country" #morningjoe pic.twitter.com/Ch9fekp905 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 30, 2017

Mika and Joe also wrote an entire Op-Ed for The Washington Post to respond to the president, where they revealed, no, she has not had a face-lift.

“Mr. Trump claims that we asked to join him at Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row. That is false. He also claimed that he refused to see us. That is laughable,” they wrote. “The president-elect invited us both to dinner on Dec. 30. Joe attended because Mika did not want to go. After listening to the president-elect talk about his foreign policy plans, Joe was asked by a disappointed Mr. Trump the next day if Mika could also visit Mar-a-Lago that night. She reluctantly agreed to go. After we arrived, the president-elect pulled us into his family’s living quarters with his wife, Melania, where we had a pleasant conversation. We politely declined his repeated invitations to attend a New Year’s Eve party, and we were back in our car within 15 minutes.”

“Mr. Trump also claims that Mika was ‘bleeding badly from a face-lift.’ That is also a lie. Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal,” Joe added. “And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift. If she had, it would be evident to anyone watching Morning Joe on their high-definition TV. She did have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret. Her mother suggested she do so, and all those around her were aware of this mundane fact.”

In case you missed it, these were the tweets that Trump sent out:

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Update: Following the Morning Joe episode, Trump responded, tweeting “Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show.” Joe retweeted, adding “Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months. Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you?”

