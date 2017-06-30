This Celeb-Fav Beauty Treatment Could Cost You $200 But It’s Worth Every Penny

You may have heard rumblings about eyelash extensions lately — they are becoming more and more popular, and stars like Bella Thorne, Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter swear by them. Here’s why I love them so much, too!

As much as I love the idea of “natural beauty” I know first hand how a few small makeup tweaks can transform your look. And and much as I love the “beauty” part, “natural” is not really my style. I love the drama! So eyelash extensions are something that really intrigued me. My friend, beauty expert and hysterical writer Amber Katz from Rouge18.com, has been getting them for almost 10 years — she was TOTALLY ahead of the curve. But for some reason, I was much more reserved. Until the summer of 2016. I had a vacation planned and tried the lashes just before. LET. ME. TELL. YOU. Once you get them, you won’t want to stop.

I wouldn’t call it an addiction, per se, because I actually went 6 months without lash extensions over the winter. But now that it’s summer, I’m back on the bandwagon and already, my life has changed for the better. I just LOVE how they look — instantly glam with absolutely no effort. It’s actually better to NOT wear any eye makeup, so the lashes last longer, so you can literally get up and go without applying any shadow or mascara. I basically haven’t left the house without makeup since 8th grade, so this is pretty life changing. It’s so easy — such a time saver.

I go to Envious Lashes on 5th avenue, where the owner Clemmy has worked on Mary J. Blige and Naomi Campbell. I literally run into other beauty editors there — it’s a total hot spot. She’s not cheap. The volume, drama lashes I prefer can be $200 to $330. You should expect to get refills every 2 to 3 weeks, which are less expensive. There are definitely more affordable styles (for a more natural look), and places that charge less in New York City and around the country. I just figure since someone is putting GLUE very close to my eyeball, I want them to be really good.

Kylie Jenner goes to Star Lashes in Sherman Oaks, California and Ariel Winter goes to MAV Lash Extensions in Los Angeles.

HollywoodLifers, lash extensions — would you get them?