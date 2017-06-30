Kim Kardashian & Makeup Artist Mario Face Off In Epic Contour Challenge With ‘KKW’ Products

What a pro! Kim Kardashian has proven she’s just as adept at doing her makeup as her personal artist Mario. We’ve got video of their epic contour challenge on her gorgeous face.

Kim Kardashian is her own best advertisement when it comes to her new KKW Beauty line of products. The 36-year-old squared off against her very own makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in an epic contouring challenge where he made up her face with her new line, then washed off half of it for the reality star to try to mirror his efforts. Kim proved to be a total ace at it, leaving Mario a little shook that she might not need his services because she’s so good at doing her own face paint!

Kimmy knows she has the perfect visage, as he asks here which side of her face she would be most comfortable doing. “Honey, my face is so symmetrical, it doesn’t matter,” she snaps back and he erases the left side of her face. Just give me your f*****g foundation and concealer. I’ll do it on myself, don’t worry,” she tells him. He reminds her she needs to mix two colors to get the perfect foundation .”That’s looking a little ashy,” he says as he combines them while she responds “This is why I like my little Kabuki brush,” while applying it.

“What are you doing right now, besides complaining?” Mario jokes to her as she explains how she’s blending with a sponge while telling him “This side already looks way better,” totally proud of her efforts. While she may have learned plenty of tricks from Mario in their decade of working together, Kim still has her own skills that she likes to use. “I do go a little bit more around my hairline [with this] than he does,” she says while adding “just because I like to look a little bit tanner,” using a dark contour. She uses a brush to blend it in and it looks like perfection! Mario says “I’m getting a little shook right now. That does kind of look good.”

“How much better and cleaner does my side look? Seriously, doesn’t it?” she comments as Mario checks it out and said that it looks the same but that his side is a little bit cooler in tone. “Look at how much better mine is, why do I even need you?” Kim jokes. In the end Mario has to hand it to his client, telling her that her work does “look pretty identical” to his. “I’m proud of you,” he tells Kim, who smiles back ,”Aren’t I good?” He gives her a friendly reminder that, “Yeah, but who’s been your teacher for the past ten years?” Good one!

