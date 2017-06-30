Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Inspire Surge of Nipple Tucks, Report Plastic Surgeons — Here’s The Deal

After sporting see-through tops and starting a trend, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are inspiring others to get nipple tucks. One plastic surgeon reveals details about the surgery’s increase in popularity.

Free the nipple! Models like Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, have been known to flaunt their amazing bodies out in public for a long time and their recent style choices of see-through shirts that show off their bare chests including their near perfect nipples are causing a surge in a trendy surgery called a nipple tuck. The demand for the nipple alterations have more than quadrupled from 4 to 18 patients a week since celebrities have been letting it all out, New York plastic surgeon, Dr. Norman Rowe told the Daily Mail. Most women have been asking for more symmetrical and protruding nipples that are reminiscent of Kendall’s and Bella’s and with just about anything possible in the cosmetic surgery world today, it doesn’t take long to get it done. Some of Dr. Rowe’s most popular nipple procedures involve making an innie nipple into an outie, increasing or decreasing the size of the areola, and lightening the color of the nipple. See some of the sexiest photos of Bella Hadid here!

“Nothing is above cosmetic surgery now,” Dr. Rowe told the outlet. “People are looking at every detail. It’s not enough now to get a breast augmentation or rhinoplasty – women want to fine-tune every element. And these days, that’s possible.” Dr. Rowe also revealed that he thinks the braless look is only going to get more popular as time goes on especially with women who have the surgery. “My patients come in with pictures from magazines of nipples that they want; they want to wear see-through dresses too, and that makes them take a closer look at their nipples,” he explained. “I’ve had a number of women tell me that when they’re wearing a bathing suit, they want their nipples to be more prominent.”

What may have once been a wardrobe malfunction is now a wardrobe desire in the fashion world. Other high profile celebrities like Selena Gomez and Bella Thorne have also showed off their nipples in sexy see-through apparel. While the work does make a big difference in appearance, it’s still considered minimally invasive compared to other types of cosmetic surgery.

