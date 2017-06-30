JAY-Z has dropped his new album ‘4:44,’ and it’s an explosive response to Becky, ‘Lemonade’ and everything in between. On one track, JAY seems to respond to the infamous elevator fight with Solange for the first time ever — LISTEN!

JAY-Z, 45, released his 13th record 4:44 today, June 30, and the very first track, “Kill Jay-Z,” seemingly takes on his famous elevator fight with Beyonce‘s sister Solange, 31, that occurred after the Met Gala in 2014. “You egged Solange on,” JAY declares on the track, “knowing all along all you had to say you was wrong.” Fans are freaking out over the mention, and we don’t blame them! You can listen below and hear the response for yourself.

But wait, there’s more. With the next line, it becomes apparent that JAY is talking to himself, and he seems to admit that he lost control that night in the elevator, via a comparison to R&B singer Eric Benet. “You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away/I didn’t even know what else to say. Never go Eric Benét,” JAY continues. (Eric has since responded to the diss, and he’s not thrilled.)

Whether you love or hate JAY’s new album, you have to admit that it’s impressive how he managed to keep it so tightly under wraps. Not even the tracklist was known before the release, and in an age where everything is blasted on social media for the world to see, it’s a little refreshing that the record was a complete surprise! Meanwhile, JAY-Z might have just dropped one of the biggest albums of the year, but he’s still taking the time to relax with Beyonce, Blue Ivy and the twins in a massive 6.3 acre luxury compound in Malibu. The place costs a whopping $400,000 per month, but the Carters can afford it, as we know!

Listen to “Kill Jay-Z:”

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is JAY’s response to the fight with Solange?