JAY-Z Raps ‘Leave Me Alone Becky’ While Beyonce Sings ‘Amen’ In ‘Family Feud’ Song

JAY-Z has dropped his first album in four years — appropriately named ‘4:44’ — and we’ve all been wondering if it was going to involve a response to Beyonce’s cheating allegations on ‘Lemonade.’ Now we have the answer!

JAY-Z, 47, has finally responded to Beyonce‘s narrative on Lemonade (2016) that suggested JAY cheated on her. It all goes down in “Family Feud,” from his new visual album 4:44 (June 30.) We had a feeling he would address it in some way, but we totally didn’t see this coming! The rapper went the extra mile with his 10-feature release, dishing about his home life, rise to the top and hunger to stay in the rap game. After Bey’s last album, fans were hoping to hear his side of the story and he delivered in a major way!

A source told Us Weekly that he was “working on an album telling his side of things.” HollywoodLife.com was also exclusively given the heads-up that JAY’s version would praise and honor “the good men and fathers out there,” and now we can see the rumors were true! Fans couldn’t stop buzzing about his new jam, with many taking to social media after the lyrics were revealed.

“Yeah, I’ll f*ck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky / A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich / I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole sh*t,” JAY-Z raps, clearly calling himself out. Bey joins him on verse two of the sizzling fan-favorite jam, showing off her vocal prowess while singing, “Nobody wins when the family feuds / But my stash can’t fit into Steve Harvey‘s suit /I’m clear why I’m here, how about you?”

As we previously told you back in May 2016, JAY has been working on his Lemonade response for quite a while now. “He’s penning his very own Lemonade, from his perspective, to uplift the fellas and to highlight that there are plenty of good men in the world. He thinks it’s an extremely genius and lucrative move,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com shortly after Beyonce released her album, which included lyrics like, “This is your final warning/You know I give you life/If you try this sh*t again/You gon’ lose your wife.” Ooh!

