JAY-Z Slams Kanye West As ‘Insane’ In New Song ‘Kill Jay Z’ — Listen & Read Lyrics

Are you ready for this, Ye? Nearly seven months after Kanye West called out JAY-Z in an on-stage rant, the rapper has seemingly responded on his new track. Listen and read the lyrics here.

The lyrics to JAY-Z‘s new song “Kill Jay Z” are definitely telling. It seems to address Kanye West‘s outburst he had in Sacramento in 2016, where he blantaly called out the rapper. “Beyoncé, I was hurt cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over ‘Hotline Bling’ and Jay Z, call me bra,” Kanye said at the time. “You still ain’t call me. Jay Z, call me. Ayy brah, Jay Z I know you got killas, please don’t send ‘em at my head, just call me. Talk to me like a man.” During another concert on the Saint Pablo Tour, Kanye also called out Jay for not calling after Kim Kardashian‘s robbery.

Now, it seems that JAY-Z has responded to those breakdowns. Here are the lyrics to JAY-Z’s new song:

“But this ‘f-ck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural

But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye

You gave him 20 million without blinkin / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f-ck was he thinkin’?

‘F-ck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’ / But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane“

The song also seems to take a dig at Future; Future and Ciara had a son, but now Ciara is married to Seattle Seahawks QB, Russell Wilson. “I don’t even know what you woulda done / In the future, other n—as playin’ football with your son.” JAY-Z is not holding back.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new album? Which track is your favorite?