JAY-Z dropped his brand new album today, June 30, and we’ve got the details on how you can hear it. Very little was known about the album before it was released, and we have to say it’s more exciting that way! LISTEN to ‘4:44’ here.

JAY-Z, 47, has released his album 4:44 within weeks of announcing it, and not even the tracklist was revealed ahead of today. Well, at least we didn’t have to wait too long! Listen to 4:44, a TIDAL exclusive in joint promotion with Sprint, right here.

Fans first suspected that JAY was up to something when “4:44” appeared one day on billboards in both Los Angeles and New York City. On Father’s Day, June 18, a trailer was released featuring the song “Adnis” (named after JAY’s father, Adnis Reeves) and confirmed that “4:44” was a reference to his new project. Pretty cool! We also knew that past JAY collaborator No I.D. was producing the record, so it was bound to be gold. Still, that’s not a lot of intel, and we applaud JAY for keeping it all under wraps — not so easy to do in this day and age!

Of course, if there’s anything the Internet loves, it’s a mystery. Theories as to the significance behind the 4:44 title popped up faster than people asking, “Who really is ‘Becky with the good hair?’” The number 4 is an interesting choice, considering that JAY has released The Blueprint, The Blueprint 2 and The Blueprint 3. Why not call this The Blueprint 4? Perhaps it’s because the number 4 has a deeper significance to Hova, according to People. Both he and Beyonce were born on the 4th (his birthday is in December where she was born in September.) The hip-hop power couple was married on April 4, 2008 – yes, on 4/4. They have matching “IV” tattoos, which also can stand for their first-born child, Blue Ivy Carter, 5. The Beyhive is going to be buzzing over this new album, especially if it’s the long-rumored response to Bey’s epic opus, Lemonade.

Even if 4:44 doesn’t address the allegations of cheating or reveals the true identity of “Becky with the good Hair,” JAY couldn’t have picked a crazier time to drop a new album. He and Beyonce just welcomed twins into their family! We couldn’t be more thrilled for the couple and Blue Ivy, who can’t wait to exercise her duties as a big sister, according to one of our sources. Love it!

Anyway, you can listen to 4:44 at the link above, and check out the tracklist:

1. “Kill Jay Z”

2. “The Story of O.J.”

3. “Smile” Feat. Gloria Carter

4. “Caught Their Eyes” Feat. Frank Ocean

5. “4:44″

6. “Family Feud”

7. “Bam” Feat. Damian Marley

8. “Moonlight”

9. “Marcy Me”

10. “Legacy”

HollywoodLifers, which track on JAY-Z’s album is your favorite? Listen and let us know!