Donal Logue Begs Daughter, 16, To ‘Please Come Home’ After She Goes Missing

How sad. Donal Logue’s trans daughter, Jade, has been missing from New York City since Monday, June 26. In a new tweet, the ‘Gotham’ actor pleas for his child to come home.

Donal Logue, 51, is truly devastated that his 16-year-old child is missing. Jade Logue, a transgender teen who identifies as female, went missing on Monday, June 26 according to her father. Now, just a few days later, Donal is reaching out to his daughter on social media in hopes of convincing her to come home. “Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly,” Donal wrote just after midnight on June 30. His tweet is heartbreaking to read, especially since it confirms that the teenager is still MIA. So sad.

Donal was the person who first revealed that his child was missing by sharing the upsetting news on his social media accounts. He originally tweeted that Jade was missing and had last been seen in Brooklyn, New York around 2pm on Monday, June 26. It was later reported that a missing persons report was filed that same day, though it was filed in Jade’s birth name, Arlo. As previously mentioned, Jade is transgender and was born a male. However, she identifies with being a female and even opened up about how scary it is to be trans in today’s world on Twitter in 2016.

Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly https://t.co/2s6A7OAGq6 — donal logue (@donallogue) June 30, 2017

HollywoodLifers — Our thoughts remain with Donal and Jade’s family during this time. Hopefully they can be reunited very, very soon. Please leave your kind words and positive thoughts in the comments below.