Gigi Hadid’s Patriotic Outfit — How To Wear Denim-on-Denim For 4th Of July Weekend

Gigi Hadid rocked the most patriotic outfit, just in time for 4th of July weekend & we’re obsessed. If you want to try her denim-on-denim look for the holiday weekend, we have tips on how you can pull it off perfectly!

We are obsessing over Gigi Hadid’s, 22, latest look because it’s patriotic and chic. She stepped out in NYC wearing full denim from head-to-toe but added a pop of color with her red tank top and shoes. It’s the perfect way to look patriotic this fourth of July weekend, but in a subtle way. So, we have tips on how you can pull off the denim-on-denim look this holiday weekend.

Gigi opted to wear a pair of light-wash high-waisted Re/Done mom jeans with a super cropped Levi’s jean jacket in the same shade of blue. Under the jacket she added a cropped red ribbed tank top and added another pop of color with bright red Stuart Weitzman leather boots and finished the look off with a bold red lip. We loved her simple yet bold outfit and we can’t wait to recreate it for the holiday weekend.

1. Since it’s going to be super hot during 4th of July weekend, you can swap jeans out for a pair of high-waisted denim shorts and swap Gigi’s red leather boots for red sandals or wedges.

2. You can swap Gigi’s red crop top and instead you can wear a solid red bathing suit top or a stars and stripes bathing suit top.

3. Don’t overdo the denim-on-denim look — stick to one denim wash (light wash or dark wash) and stay with it. Mixing and matching the denim can start to look too messy.

4. Don’t be scared to have fun with your look — it’s a holiday weekend and the more festive you look, the better!

What do you guys think of the denim-on-denim outfit? Will you try it out yourself?