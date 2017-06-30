Beyoncé & JAY-Z Fans Lose Their Minds Over Baby Twins’ Names Rumi & Sir

After much anticipation (and wrongful guessing), the names of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s newborn twins were revealed on June 30. The couple reportedly chose Rumi and Sir Carter. What do fans think about that?

With a daughter named Blue Ivy, Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, had better come up with something original for the twins! Rumors surfaced last week that the couple settled on Bea and Shawn for their baby girl and boy, which fans were NOT happy about. The internet exploded with comments like, “It’s cute…but I was hoping for more colors” and “That’s so booooring.” There were even countless memes and gifs of disappointed or crying faces. Needless to say people were really butt-hurt over two babies they’ll literally never meet in real life. Anyway, now we know that Bey and J chose Rumi and Sir, according to TMZ.

Once again, the reaction was heavily mixed — but leaning more towards the positive side because those names are TOTES unique! Some fans even Googled the meanings behind Rumi and Sir before forming an opinion. Apparently Rumi means beauty in Japanese and Sir, as we already know, is an honorific address. Of course there are still some who won’t trust that those are the official names until the parents say so themselves. Ugh, but it’s going to be like a million years until that happens! We haven’t even seen a first pic and the twins were born two weeks ago! LET’S MOVE THIS PROCESS ALONG!

But let’s be honest, the most important thing is that the twins are happy and healthy. At first many wondered by the “Formation” hitmaker was staying the hospital days after giving birth. It was later revealed that her babies were reportedly born premature, which could result in the formation of jaundice — a liver disease that causes the yellowing of newborns’ eyes and skin. Thankfully, Bey and J are back home now living in baby bliss!

When you name your twins Rumi n Sir Carter and drop a classic album! #444album pic.twitter.com/thxqRpg8eu — Mark Ace (@YOTS74) June 30, 2017

Everyone, pretending to like Rumi & Sir Carter: pic.twitter.com/pM85Xivxxe — Vanta White (@meannejeanne) June 30, 2017

Happy Friday! Beyoncé's twins *may* be named … Rumi and Sir, according to trademark documents. pic.twitter.com/Y5v3wWBb31 — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 30, 2017

