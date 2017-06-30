Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber & More Young Stars & Their $100K+ Cars

Stars like Kendall and Kylie Jenner have proven they can spend some serious cash after dropping over $100k on a set of wheels! We’ve rounded up the sweetest rides celebs drive around in!

We’ve gathered some other stars who have raised eyebrows with their extremely pricey rides. Just check out the matching set of cars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 19, purchased together! The sisters goofed off on Snapchat and revealed their silver and black Spider Ferraris in Sept. 2016. Each slick ride likely started out at around $275,000. That’s one serious check to write out! Kendall, 21, was clearly in love with her new car and sported a ton of Ferrari gear. Was she hoping to land her next modeling contract with the legendary car company? Click Here For Celebs’ Wild & Expensive Cars!

Kylie’s ex Tyga, 27, is known for his love of expensive cars, including a red Ferrari. He had a whopping $2.2 million customized Maybach 62 S Landaulet, but that was repossessed in Sept. 2016 after he stopped making payments on it. Kylizzle then surprised him with a brand new Bentley a month later so he wouldn’t be without a luxe ride. Those two loved gifting each other with pricey cars during their relationship, as he infamously bought her a white Ferrari for her 18th birthday. He followed that up the next year with a $190K Mercedes-Benz Maybach for his then-love.

Chris Brown, 28, has an extensive collection of 11 exotic cars, including a black and red Bugatti Veyron that is one of only 200 produced. He has several Lamorghini Gallardos including ones that he had ha custom painted to look like a Hot Wheels and a fighter jet. He also owns our personal fave, a Lambo Aventador that he painted in white, red and black camouflage coloring.

Justin Bieber, 23, has made some insane car purchases over the years, but his mirrored Fisker Karma has got to be one of his most expensive. The car obviously has got a super cool look and costed upwards of $100k. JB plated the car in a chrome wrap to make it extra noticeable. Willow Smith turned heads when she was spotted driving around in a matte black $120K Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The 16 year-old has got a pretty sick first set of wheels.

Ariel Winter, 19, treated herself to a Mercedes Benz G63 aka a G-Wagon. The Modern Family star had to shell out well over $100,000 for the customized ride! She already had a Mercedes-Benz C-Class that she bought for her sixteenth birthday. Speaking of big spenders, Amber Rose has a bubblegum pink Ferrari and a Jeep in the same color. The 33 year-old model has always looked pretty pink! Kim Kardashian‘s silver Rolls Royce set the 36 year-old back $400k. You can ogle at her shiny set of wheels below.

