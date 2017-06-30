Chris Brown & Rihanna: Why He Isn’t Losing Sleep Over Her New Romance

Although Rihanna’s new relationship was a surprise to Chris Brown, he’s been sleeping like a baby since he heard the news. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s not sweating it. However, it wasn’t always like that..

Rihanna‘s, 29, new romance with Saudi businessman, Hassan Jameel, has a lot of people in a tizzy. And, one of them is Chris Brown, 28. “Chris is in his feelings over Rihanna’s new man,” a music industry insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Although he’s chill, now, Chris was a bit all over the place with his feelings. Why? — Well, “He was actually texting her for months and even thought about trying to win her back,” the source says. “But now, he feels like a chump because he had no idea she had a man. As far as Chris knew she was single.” Damn.

Once Chris learned that his ex had moved on with Hassan, he may have sulked a bit. But, he’s back to his normal self now. “Chris isn’t going to lose sleep over Rihanna’s new relationship, because doesn’t even think it will last.” Well, according to these steamy, make out photos, it looks like her relationship may be the real deal. Just saying.

Rihanna caused quite the mystery when she didn’t show up to the BET Awards on June 25. Nonetheless, that case was cracked when she was caught on a romantic getaway with Hassan on June 27. Rihanna and her new man set the internet ablaze when photos of the two making out spread like wildfire. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, while they kissed in a private pool at their secluded Spain villa.

Since RiRi and her new man were spotted together, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that her main focus is her new romance. And, unfortunately for Chris, she’s not looking back. “Rihanna is not thinking of any of her exes,” a source close to the singer told us. In fact, “she’s moving forward and is excited to see what this new relationship might bring.” We’re happy for RiRi!

The singer hasn’t been spotted with another man since she and Drake, 30, split [again] in Oct. 2016. So, you can understand why it was a big deal to see her with someone new. Not to mention, it appears as though Drizzy may have moved on as well. When he hosted the first-ever NBA Awards on June 25 in NYC, he didn’t show up solo. He walked the red carpet with his stunning date, sportscaster, Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude, 30, on his arm! So, it looks like everyone’s feeling the love this summer!

