Calvin Harris and Nicki Minaj have got to be a match made in music heaven! The 33 year-old’s new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 has hit after hit and “Skrt On Me” has quickly become one of our favs. We immediately wanted to start dancing when we heard the song’s funky opening after it dropped on June 30. Calvin delivered a track that was made for jamming to during a beach party. We totally loved the shoutout to Shakira‘s classic “Hip Don’t Lie” in the chorus too!

Nicki has been totally slaying it with her collaborations lately and her part on “Skrt On Me” was no exception. She been has lending her talents to some totally stellar tracks like “Bom Bidi Bom” with Nick Jonas, “Rake It Up” with Yo Gotti, “No Frauds” with Drake and Lil Wayne, and of course, “Kissing Strangers” with DNCE. Nicki definitely been on fire!

Calvin proved he only collaborates with the best. The people he worked with on his latest album was mad impressive. He’s got tracks with everyone from Frank Ocean, 29, to Travis Scott, 25, Future, 33, Pharell Williams, 44, Kehlani, 22, and Ariana Grande, 24. Calvin totally had everyone’s attention when he released “Feels” with Katy Perry, 32. Everyone started wondering if Calvin was trying to get back at his ex Taylor Swift by collaborating with her former nemesis. Calvin kept it classy with Katy, but he did feature the blonde beauty in the “Feels” music video. The California girl looked right at home in a field of yellow daffodils and rocked bright yellow hair!

Check out a portion of the lyrics here:

Baby, babe, I need you to skrt on me, babe

Drop down, less that you know, I need to know

‘Cause you keep telling me your love ain’t free, babe

But if you with it, wine up on me

‘Cause the hips don’t lie, baby

Drop down, less that you know, I need to know

‘Cause you keep telling me your love ain’t free, babe

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Calvin’s new song? Did you like it better than “Feel” with Katy Perry?