Calvin Harris Drops ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ And It’s A Banger – Listen To The Full Album

Get ready to bounce, because Calvin Harris just dropped ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’! It’s his first album since breaking up with Taylor Swift – so did he slide some Swifty shade into a song? Listen for yourself!

Let’s be honest – Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is a ridiculous title for a record, but if Calvin Harris’s new album gets people dancing, he could call it Motor Booty Affair, Trout Mask Replica or Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy or anything he wants (by the way, those were all real album names.) He could also call it one of the most star-studded releases this side of DJ Khaled, 41, as Calvin’s release features Frank Ocean, 29, Travis Scott, 25, Future, 33, Pharell Williams, 44, Kehlani, 22, Ariana Grande, 24, and Katy Perry, 32.

It’s that last guest star that will have Swifties scouring this album for any kind of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, 25. She and Calvin didn’t really have the nicest of splits when they decided to break up in June 2016. There was plenty of shade thrown, especially when Calvin went off on a July 2016 Twitter rant, claiming that Taylor was trying to “bury” him the same way she went after Katy. Though things seemed to cool down enough for these two to call a truce, it seemed like the “bad blood” was back after Calvin announced he was teaming up with Katy for the song “Feels.” Other than that, there are no direct Taylor references on the record — so Calvin’s keeping his hands clean!

Calvin dropped the video for the song (which also features Pharell and Big Sean, 29) on June 27, generating a buzz a few days before the album’s release. While the summer jam was a more a trippy, tropical island vacation than a Taylor trash festival, seeing one of Swift’s exes in the same music video with Katy was pretty incredible. Listen to the full album here and see if this is your new favorite album.

Calvin also gave us the track listing ahead of the album’s release. Check it out below:

“Slide” (ft. Frank Ocean, Migos) “Cash Out” (ft. ScHoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor, D.R.A.M.) “Heatstroke” (ft. Young Thug, Pharrell, Ariana Grande) “Rollin’” (ft. Future, Khalid) “Prayers Up” (ft. Travis Scott, A-Trak) “Holiday” (ft. Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Takeoff) “Skrt on Me” (ft. Nicki Minaj) “Feels” (ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean) “Faking It” (ft. Kehlani, Lil Yachty) “Hard to Love” (ft. Jessie Reyez)

What do you think about Calvin’s album, HollywoodLifers? Is it your new soundtrack for the summer? Or were you disappointed?