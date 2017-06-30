Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reunite In London To Spend Time With Kids — Sweet Details

Brad Pitt’s wish came true! The actor was able to reunite with his six kids while visiting London at the same time, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. The visit was brief, but it seriously changed his life.

After finding out that he would be in the United Kingdom at the same time as Angelina Jolie, 41, and their six children, Brad Pitt, 52, begged his ex for a quick reunion, a source previously told us EXCLUSIVELY. We’re happy to report that Angelina listened to her estranged husband’s plea, and allowed him to see their children! The impact of being granted that brief family visit was monumental. Brad’s now entered a serious era of reflection inspired by his kids.

“Brad used his European vacation to do some serious soul-searching and try to find some meaning in his post-Angie life…The highlight of Brad’s trip however, was a quick, Angie-approved, visit with his children in London,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad is back home now with a new perspective on his life, his career, and his place in the world. Brad is hopeful about his future now that he has returned stateside after the whirlwind trip that included several countries.”

That’s amazing! The fact that the visit with his children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — gave him a new viewpoint likely means he’ll work twice as hard to see them more often. This reunion is a great example of how Angelina and Brad have come to an understanding that they need to be at least polite to each other for the sake of the kids. Once seeking full custody, Angelina is now letting Brad see the kids more and more lately with supervision. It makes the kids so happy to see their dad, and that’s what both of them want: happy kids! In fact, they’ve made a pact that they’ll never diss each other, not personally or to the press, another source told us EXCLUSIVELY. They never want them to see that negativity.

