Antonella Roccuzzo Is A Breathtaking Vision Of Beauty In Her Elegant Wedding Gown

Here comes the bride! Antonella Roccuzzo married the love of her life, Lionel Messi, on June 30 and she tied the knot in a gorgeous and super glamorous plunging white Rosa Clara gown. We’ve fot the pics

There are really only two words to describe how Antonella Roccuzzo in her wedding gown: ¡Qué hermosa! The 29-year-old beauty became a blushing bride, marrying her longtime love Lionel Messi, 30, in a romantic ceremony in their hometown of Rosario, Sante Fe, Argentina. Among more than 200-guests, Lionel and the mother of his two children – Thiago, 4, and Matteo, 1 – tied the knot. While the Messi men were adorable, the star of the show was Antonella and all eyes were on her as she walked down the aisle.

Her mermaid style dress by Spanish designer Rosa Clara definitely turned heads as it showcased Antonella’s amazing body and showed plenty of skin. It featured a plunging neckline to display her amazing cleavage in front, and the figure-hugging halter gown had nearly-open back that had a gorgeous panel of glittering lace cascading down to her waistline. The frock had a lace overlay with a long train that was simply breathtaking. Antonella’s hair was super sexy, as she rocked her long brunette locks in waves while pulling back a small topknot accented by two diamond floral accents.

As much as Antonella loves Lionel, it almost seems that Rosa Clara loves her more. The Spanish designer dressed Antonella for the FIFA Ballon d’Or 2015 Award Ceremony, according its official website. As details emerged about this soccer superstar wedding, it was no surprise that Rosa Clara was named as the designer of Antonella’s wedding gown. The fashion designer has previously crafted outfits for such beautiful women as Eva Longoria, 42, Sofia Vergara, 44, and even Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, 44, the Queen of Spain, according to Sporting News. Antonella certainly looked like royalty in her dress, and hopefully, she felt as regal as a queen.

After all, she’s regarded as a princess of soccer and her romance with Lionel is practically out of fairy tale. Antonella is the cousin of one of Lionel’s childhood friends, Lucas Scaglia, and these two future lovebirds knew each other as they grew up in the town of Rosario. Lionel reportedly fell in love at first sight, as their old friends say Messi’s face would change when she was around her, according to ESPN. The two never pursued a relationship in Argentina, and soon, Lionel would embark for Spain at a chance to launch his soccer career.

It seems that as Lionel was developing into the soccer phenom known across the world, he never forgot about her. While it’s unknown when these two began dating, Lionel confirmed in 2009 that he had a girlfriend. Antonella moved to Barcelona in 2010 to live with Lionel, and the two would start a family together shortly afterward. They welcomed Thiago in 2012 and Mateo was born in 2015.

Congratulations to Antonella and Lionel! HollywoodLifers, what do you think about her gown?