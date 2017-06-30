Alex Rodriguez may have a World Series ring, but he’s apparently not as well known as his famous girlfriend, the one and only Jennifer Lopez! He just revealed it’s quite humbling being with her.

“When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you’re pretty cool,” Alex Rodriguez, who played 22 seasons in the MLB, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on June 29. “But then, you hang out with Jennifer [Lopez], and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!” We can’t imagine that that actually happens, but the 41-year-old revealed that at the Met Ball, he realized being with JLo was actually “one of the most humbling experiences” of his life.

“We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, ‘Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We’re trying to take a picture!'” he told Jimmy. Well we’d assume paparazzi would want photos of both of them as they looked absolutely stunning, and it was their first red carpet as an official couple, but don’t take offense, A Rod. They had to get that full-length of the dress. The pair have been attached at the hip ever since they’ve started dating, and now he’s promoting Shark Tank, and can’t stop raving over her!

“If you want to be together you are together,” A Rod recently told Extra. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.” While they’re from NYC, they’ve been jet-setting recently, sharing a ton of photos during a romantic trip to Paris!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe anyone really doesn’t know who A Rod is?